BRIEF-SS&C Technologies Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.77

* SS&C TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 9.3 PERCENT TO $438.4 MILLION

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED REVENUE IN RANGE OF $427.0 MILLION - $437.0 MILLION

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IN RANGE OF $113.0 MILLION - $117.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED REVENUES IN RANGE OF $1,755.0 MILLION - $1,785.0 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IN RANGE OF $480.0 MILLION - $502.0 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.29, REVENUE VIEW $1.77 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55, REVENUE VIEW $434.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53, REVENUE VIEW $433.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S