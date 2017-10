Oct 16 (Reuters) - SSM HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* ‍OVER 97 PERCENT SALES RATE IN SSM‘S ONGOING PRODUCTION AT END OF Q3​

* ‍NUMBER OF ONE- AND TWO-ROOM APARTMENTS SOLD IN GREATER STOCKHOLM AREA WENT UP BY 5.7 PERCENT IN Q3 2017 VERSUS Q3 2016​

* ‍AT END OF Q3, SSM HAD 1,414 HOMES IN PRODUCTION WITH A SALES RATE OF 97.1 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)