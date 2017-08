July 13 (Reuters) - SSM HOLDING AB (PUBL)

* SSM ACQUIRES NEW HOUSING PROJECT FOR APPROXIMATELY 150 APARTMENTS IN SOLLENTUNA

* ‍INITIAL PURCHASE PRICE IS 25 MSEK​

* SALES IS PLANNED TO START IN Q3 2019 AND FIRST TENANTS ARE EXPECTED TO MOVE IN DURING LATTER PART OF 2021

* ‍ADDITIONAL PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE APPLIED ONCE PROJECT'S DETAILED DEVELOPMENT PLAN IS APPROVED.​