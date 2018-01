Jan 19 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SÜSS MICROTEC SE: SALES AND EBIT IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 BELOW PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS

* SALES IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR ARE EXPECTED TO REACH A VALUE OF AROUND EUR 166 MILLION.

* EBIT WILL FALL BELOW PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED RANGE OF EUR 15 TO 19 MILLION IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* EXPECTS 2017 EBIT OF AROUND EUR 14 MILLION

* ORDER BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 133 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017