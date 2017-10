Oct 10 (Reuters) - SSY Group Ltd:

* ‍Gross profit margin of group for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2017 was 55.1​ percent, up 4.4 percent

* ‍Turnover of group for nine months ended 30 september 2017 is HK$2,105 million, up by 24.2 percent​