Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ssy Group Ltd:

* ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY RANGING FROM 30% TO 40%​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍ INCREASES IN SALES VOLUME AND AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF INTRAVENOUS INFUSION SOLUTIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: