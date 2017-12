BRIEF-Stada Says Domination And Profit And Loss Transfer Agreement Concluded

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Stada:

* DOMINATION AND PROFIT AND LOSS TRANSFER AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 291 ET SEQQ. AKTG CONCLUDED BETWEEN STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG AND NIDDA HEALTHCARE GMBH

* DOMINATION AND PROFIT AND LOSS TRANSFER AGREEMENT STILL REQUIRES CONSENT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF STADA, WHICH IS PLANNED FOR 2 FEBRUARY 2018

* SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF NIDDA HEALTHCARE HAS ALREADY CONSENTED TO AGREEMENT ON TODAY‘S DATE

* NIDDA HEALTHCARE IS OFFERING TO ACQUIRE SHARES OF OUTSIDE STADA SHAREHOLDERS IN RETURN FOR CASH COMPENSATION OF EUR 74.40 PER SHARE

* DOMINATION AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR ANNUAL RECURRING COMPENSATION PAYMENT FOR OUTSIDE SHAREHOLDERS OF EUR 3.82 GROSS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: