March 2 (Reuters) - Stada:

* DGAP-NEWS: STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG: EMA STARTED THE EVALUATION OF RESUBMITTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR BIOSIMILAR PEGFILGRASTIM

* ‍EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED REGULATORY RESUBMISSION OF ITS PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO AMGEN'S NEULASTA​