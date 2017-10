Oct 26 (Reuters) - STADIO HOLDINGS LTD:

* STADIO ACQUIRES LISOF, A LEADING FASHION DESIGN AND RETAIL HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTION

* ‍ACQUIRED LISOF PROPRIETARY, INCLUDING A NUMBER OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTIES PREDOMINANTLY UTILISED BY LISOF FOR ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS​

* ‍ACQUISITION IS SUBJECT TO FULFILMENT OF CERTAIN CONDITIONS, NONE OF WHICH ARE MATERIAL​