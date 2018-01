Jan 3 (Reuters) - Staffing 360 Solutions Inc:

* STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER VOTE RESULT AND 1-FOR-5 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

* STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS - CO'S COMMON STOCK WILL BEGIN TRADING ON A SPLIT-ADJUSTED BASIS ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 4, 2018