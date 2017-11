Nov 15 (Reuters) - Staffing 360 Solutions Inc -

* Staffing 360 Solutions announces financial results for fiscal third quarter 2017

* Q3 revenue rose 9.6 percent to $50.3 million

* Qtrly ‍adjusted EBITDA increased 24.4% to $2.0 million​

* Qtrly ‍net loss of $5.4 million​, after $6.4 million of non-cash and acquisition related charges