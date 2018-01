Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sfk Polkap SA:

* STAKE OF MAREK SOBIESKI IN CO FALLS TO 43.58 PERCENT FROM 48.32 PERCENT FOLLOWING CO‘S CAPITAL INCREASE

* MAREK SOBIESKI'S NO. OF SHARES IN CO REMAINS UNCHANGED AT 3.1 MILLION