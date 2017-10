Oct 25 (Reuters) - STALLERGENES GREER PLC:

* STALLERGENES GREER INVESTS IN ADEO HEALTH SCIENCE, A RESEARCH-DRIVEN FOOD COMPANY WITH A NOVEL APPROACH IN FOOD ALLERGY

* ‍FINANCIAL IMPACT OF TRANSACTION IS NOT MATERIAL TO COMPANY‘S FINANCES​

* ‍AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT WAS NOT DISCLOSED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)