June 28 (Reuters) - Stamford Tyres Corporation Ltd -

* ‍Group recorded revenue of S$235.8 million in fy17 which was 1.7 per cent lower than fy16 ​

* ‍Net profit increased to s$8.1 million for fy17 compared to s$2.6 million for fy16.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: