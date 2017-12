Dec 27 (Reuters) - Aberdeen International Inc:

* STAN BHARTI ACQUIRES SECURITIES IN ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

* STAN BHARTI - ON DEC 19, THROUGH 2437357 ONTARIO INC, ACQUIRED TOTAL OF 11.9 MILLION SHARES OF ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $0.19 PER/SHARE

* STAN BHARTI - NOW OWNS 19 MILLION SHARES OF ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL, REPRESENTING ABOUT 19.81% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF ABERDEEN ON A NON-DILUTED BASIS