Jan 25 (Reuters) - Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC:

* MR. VICTOR YEBOAH-MANU WILL BE RESIGNING AS THE GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 29 MARCH‍​

* YEBOAH-MANU‘S RESIGNATION IS AS A RESULT OF HIS ASSUMING A NEW ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF STANBIC BANK GHANA

* ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ADEKUNLE ADEDEJI AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 03 APRIL Link to press release: bit.ly/2nahe00 Further company coverage: