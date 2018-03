BRIEF-Standard Bank Group Posts 14 Percent Rise In ‍FY Headline Earnings ​

March 8 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd:

* ‍FY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 910 CENTS UP 17%​

* ‍LIFTED MEDIUM-TERM ROE TARGET RANGE FROM 15% - 18% TO 18% - 20%​

* FY TOTAL INCOME ‍127,556​ MILLION RAND VERSUS. 121,222 MILLION RAND AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* FY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME 60,125​ MILLION RAND VERSUS. 56,892 MILLION RAND AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* FY ‍NON-INTEREST REVENUE 43,037​ MILLION RAND VERSUS. 42,965 MILLION RAND AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* FY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO ‍13.5​ PERCENT VERSUS. 13.9 PERCENT AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* FY COST-TO-INCOME RATIO ‍55.7​ PERCENT VERSUS. 56.3 PERCENT AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* FY ‍ROE 17.1​ PERCENT VERSUS 15.3 PERCENT AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* FY NET INTEREST MARGIN ON BANKING ACTIVITIES 4.74 PERCENT VERSUS 4.48 PERCENT AS REPORTED YEAR AGO‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: