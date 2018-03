March 2 (Reuters) - Standard Bank Group Ltd:

* ‍PETER SCHLEBUSCH HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF PERSONAL AND BUSINESS BANKING GROUP​

* ‍SUBJECT TO RECEIVING NECESSARY APPROVALS FROM SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK, ZWELI MANYATHI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SUCCEED SCHLEBUSCH​