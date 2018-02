BRIEF-Standard Chartered Receives Lead Underwriting Licence For Non-Financial Panda Bonds

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc:

* STANDARD CHARTERED BANK (CHINA) LTD SAYS IT RECEIVES LEAD UNDERWRITING LICENSE FOR NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATE PANDA BONDS FROM THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL MARKET INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* STANDARD CHARTERED CHINA‘S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SAYS THE LICENSE WILL ENABLE STANDARD CHARTERED TO MAKE MORE CONTRIBUTIONS TO CHINA INTERBANK BOND MARKET BY FURTHER PROMOTING DIVERSIFICATION OF BOTH ISSUERS AND INVESTORS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)