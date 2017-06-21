FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Standard Life and Aberdeen make appointments to investment management committee
June 21, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Standard Life and Aberdeen make appointments to investment management committee

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc

* Have today announced proposed appointments to investment management committee of combined investment management business

* IMC will be comprised of global functional heads with broad leadership responsibility for asset classes and key enabling functions

* Global investment heads will oversee and support a number of different investment processes within their franchises

* At point of merger completion there will be clear leadership for each asset class

* Rod Paris, chief investment officer for combined group, will chair IMC Further company coverage:

