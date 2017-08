Aug 8 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc

* Interim dividend up 8.2 percent to 7 penceper share

* Half-Year report - part 1 of 4

* Says assets under administration (aua) increased by 1% to £361.9bn.

* Operating profit before tax (£m) 2 362 341 6%

* Says gross inflows were resilient at £20.7bn

* Interim dividend per share (p) 7.00 6.47 8.2%

* Says net outflows of £3.7bn. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: