BRIEF-Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust close to selling Elstree Tower

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Ltd

* It has exchanged contracts to sell Elstree Tower in Borehamwood for 20 million pounds

* The 80,700sqft office was valued at the end of June at 18 million pounds and is the second largest asset in the fund, and had the largest rent roll -- 1,320,000 pounds pa -- which was secured on a lease subject to a tenant only break in 2020

* The sale is due to complete in February 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)