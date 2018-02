Feb 23 (Reuters) - Standard Life Aberdeen Plc:

* ‍JULIE CHAKRAVERTY, LYNNE PEACOCK AND AKIRA SUZUKI WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD OF COMPANY AT CONCLUSION OF ITS NEXT AGM​

* ‍SIR GERRY GRIMSTONE HAS INFORMED COMPANY‘S BOARD THAT HE INTENDS TO STAND DOWN BY END OF 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)