Dec 8 (Reuters) - Stanley Furniture Company Inc:

* STANLEY ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION, ELECTION OF THREE VICE PRESIDENTS FOR SALES AND DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS

* GLENN PRILLAMAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED

* MATTHEW SMITH HAS BEEN ELECTED INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SMITH IS A MANAGING DIRECTOR WITH THE FINLEY GROUP​