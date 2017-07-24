FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 days ago
BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker Q2 earnings per share $2.01 excluding items
July 24, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker Q2 earnings per share $2.01 excluding items

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Stanley Black & Decker Inc

* Stanley Black & Decker reports 2Q 2017 results

* Q2 sales $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.17 billion

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $8.05 to $8.25

* Q2 earnings per share $2.01 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.82

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2017 earnings per share view $7.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - raising 2017 full year adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.18 to $7.38

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc says for 2017 company is also reiterating its free cash flow conversion estimate of approximately 100%

* Stanley Black & Decker - restructuring charges for quarter were $8.0 million. Excluding m&a related charges, restructuring charges for quarter were $6.3 million

* Stanley Black & Decker - total m&a related charges in q2 were $43.0 million, primarily related to restructuring, deal and integration costs, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

