FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stanley Furniture announces agreement to sell substantially all of its assets
Sections
Featured
Tencent on global path as it surpasses Facebook in valuation
Technology
Tencent on global path as it surpasses Facebook in valuation
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 20, 2017 / 10:16 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Stanley Furniture announces agreement to sell substantially all of its assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Stanley Furniture Company Inc:

* Stanley Furniture announces agreement to sell substantially all of its assets

* Stanley Furniture Company Inc - ‍company does not intend to liquidate following closing of transaction​

* Stanley Furniture Company Inc - ‍has entered into an agreement to sell substantially all of its assets to Churchill Downs Llc​

* Stanley Furniture - ‍deal for $11.5 million in cash, $4.6 million subordinated secured promissory note of buyer, 5 % equity interest in buyer’s post-closing parent co​

* Stanley Furniture Company Inc - ‍Stanley also announced that its board of directors elected Steven A. Hale II as chairman of board​

* Stanley Furniture Company - ‍upon signing of agreement, buyer delivered into escrow a $750,000 deposit towards $11.5 million cash consideration for sale​

* Stanley ‍- if buyer unable to obtain financing or agreement is terminated for certain other reasons, co entitled to receive deposit as termination fee​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.