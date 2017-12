BRIEF-Stanley Furniture Says Board Voted To Decrease Number Of Directors By One - SEC Filing‍​

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Stanley Furniture Company Inc:

* STANLEY FURNITURE COMPANY - BOARD VOTED TO DECREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS BY ONE EFFECTIVE UPON GLENN PRILLAMAN’S RESIGNATION - SEC FILING‍​

* STANLEY FURNITURE - ON DEC 7, CO ENTERED LETTER OF CONSENT WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, LENDER UNDER CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY‍​

* STANLEY FURNITURE - PURSUANT TO TERMS OF CONSENT, BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN LIMITED TO $2 MILLION UNTIL FEB 28, 2018 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2jcuF0z] Further company coverage: