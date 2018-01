Jan 26 (Reuters) - Staples Inc

* STAPLES INC - APPOINTMENT OF J. ALEXANDER DOUGLAS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

* STAPLES INC - ‍DOUGLAS WILL SUCCEED SHIRA GOODMAN AS CEO​

* STAPLES INC- JOHN LEDERER, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF CO WILL LEAD THE COMPANY ON A DAY-TO-DAY BASIS DURING THE TRANSITION

* STAPLES INC - DOUGLAS MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA NORTH AMERICA Source text for Eikon: