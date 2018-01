Jan 12 (Reuters) - Star Asia Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 53,641 new investment units via public offering, with payment date on Feb. 1

* It will also issue 2,683 units via private placement to Nomura Securities, with subscription date on Feb. 26 and payment date on Feb. 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zmmefH

