June 12 (Reuters) - Star Bulk Carriers Corp

* Star bulk announces the acquisition of a modern supramax vessel with secured financing

* Acquisition will be partly financed through debt secured from a financial institution

* Star bulk carriers corp - vessel has a carrying capacity of 56,582 deadweight tons

* Star bulk carriers corp - vessel is expected to be delivered to star bulk during month of july 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: