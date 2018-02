Feb 16 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group Ltd:

* ‍HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX $120.4 MILLION, UP 12.4 PCT

* HY STATUTORY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX $32.9 MLN, DOWN 76.8 PCT

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $‍1,188.2 MILLION, UP 0.5 PCT​

* ‍DIRECTORS HAVE DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 7.5 CENTS PER SHARE​‍​​

* SAYS ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF $450-480M EXPECTED FOR FY2018​

* ‍GROUP WILL CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION FOR QUEEN'S WHARF BRISBANE DEVELOPMENT​