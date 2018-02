Jan 31 (Reuters) - Star Properties Group (Cayman Islands) Ltd:

* EXPECTED THAT GROUP WILL RECORD AN INCREASE OF NO LESS THAN 50% IN PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC

* EXPECTED RESULT ‍DUE TO REVENUE RECOGNITION FROM COMPLETED PROJECT, NAMELY STAR

* ‍APPLIED TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING OF SHARES FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 1 FEBRUARY 2018​