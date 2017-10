Sept 28 (Reuters) - STARAMBA SE:

* H1 INCREASE IN SALES REVENUES TO EUR 5.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.7 MILLION)​

* H1 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.9 MILLION​

* FOR Q3 AND Q4 IN PARTICULAR EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SALES AND CONFIRMS SALES FORECAST OF EUR 15.9 MILLION FOR 2017