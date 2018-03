March 5 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc:

* STARBOARD ISSUES LETTER TO NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS

* STARBOARD VALUE LP​ - ADDITIONAL NOMINATIONS OF BRIDGET RYAN BERMAN, ROBERT A. STEELE IN RESPONSE TO NEWELL’S UNILATERAL EXPANSION OF BOARD

* STARBOARD VALUE SAYS TOGETHER WITH OTHER PARTICIPANTS IN SOLICITATION BENEFICIALLY OWNS APPROXIMATELY 4% OF​ NEWELL BRANDS INC ‍ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: