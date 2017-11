Nov 21 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp

* Starbucks Corp files for senior notes offering of up to $1.0 billion - SEC filing​

* Starbucks Corp says senior notes will be issued only in minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 thereof Source text (bit.ly/2hR05ce) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)