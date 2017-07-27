FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Starbucks reports Q3 EPS $0.47
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Starbucks reports Q3 EPS $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp :

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.47; Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55; Q3 total net revenue up 8.1 percent to $5.66 billion

* Says will close all 379 Teavana stores over the coming year, with majority closing by spring 2018

* Says about 3,300 partners impacted by Teavana retail stores closures to get opportunities to apply for positions at Starbucks stores

* Q3 comp store sales up 4 percent globally, up 5 percent in U.S. and Americas,up 1 percent in China/Asia Pacific

* Trends in Q3 and ongoing macro pressures impacting retail and restaurant sectors “has us a bit more cautious going into Q4”

* Q3 EPS view $0.55, rev view $5.75 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.