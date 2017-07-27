FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starbucks reports Q3 EPS $0.47
July 27, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Starbucks reports Q3 EPS $0.47

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp :

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.47; Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55; Q3 total net revenue up 8.1 percent to $5.66 billion

* Says will close all 379 Teavana stores over the coming year, with majority closing by spring 2018

* Says about 3,300 partners impacted by Teavana retail stores closures to get opportunities to apply for positions at Starbucks stores

* Q3 comp store sales up 4 percent globally, up 5 percent in U.S. and Americas,up 1 percent in China/Asia Pacific

* Trends in Q3 and ongoing macro pressures impacting retail and restaurant sectors "has us a bit more cautious going into Q4"

* Q3 EPS view $0.55, rev view $5.75 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

