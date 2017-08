June 23 (Reuters) - Starhill Global Reit Management Limited :

* Subscription Of Medium Term Notes Issued By Ara Bintang Berhad

* Proceeds of fifth junior mtns will be deployed by ABS SPV for rejuvenation of lot 10 property

* Starhill Global Reit had subscribed for RM10 million fifth junior medium term notes issued by Ara Bintang Bhd

* Subscription of notes not expected to have a material impact on distribution per unit for FY ending 30 June