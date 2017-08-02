FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Starhub posts quarterly net profit of S$85.7 mln
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 2, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Starhub posts quarterly net profit of S$85.7 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Starhub Ltd

* Quarterly net profit of S$85.7 million versus S$108.6 million a year ago

* Quarterly revenue of S$579.1 million versus S$585.7 million a year ago

* Intend to maintain a quarterly cash dividend of 4 cents per ordinary share for FY2017.

* Maintain guidance on group's 2017 service revenue

* Post-Paid mobile ARPU at s$70 in 2Q2017 and S$69 in 1H2017 was S$1 lower YOY

* Pre-Paid mobile ARPU at S$15 was S$1 lower YOY for both 2Q2017 and 1H2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.