BRIEF-StarHub Qtrly Profit Attributable S$14.1 Million

Feb 14 (Reuters) - StarHub Ltd:

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE S$649​ MILLION VERSUS S$634.8 MILLION

* ‍QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$14.1 MILLION VERSUS S$ 54.0 MILLION​

* “‍GROUP EBITDA MARGIN FOR 2018 WILL INCREASE”‍​

* ‍“WE INTEND TO PAY A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY2018”​

* ‍EXPECT OUR GUIDANCE ON GROUP‘S 2018 SERVICE REVENUE TO BE 1% TO 3% LOWER YOY​

* PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4.0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY2017‍​

* EXPECTS CASH CAPEX TO BE ABOUT 11% OF TOTAL REVENUE (EXCLUDES SPECTRUM) FOR FY18

* EBITDA MARGIN EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ANOTHER 4% TO 6% FOR FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: