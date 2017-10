Sept 25 (Reuters) - Starland Holdings Ltd

* Refers to acquisition of stake of Ayondo Holding, proposed subscription of shares of Starland Holdings & disposal of units

* Subscription agreement and disposal SPA have lapsed and will cease to have further effect

* Terminations of agreements not expected to have material impact on co’s consolidated financial statements for FY ending Dec 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)