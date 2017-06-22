FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund sells apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Starlight US Multi Family No 5 Core Fund -

* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund sells apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina

* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund - unit sold belle haven unencumbered for purchase price of approximately us$28.25 million

* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund - proceeds from sale will be used to repay outstanding mortgage balance of approximately us$17.8 million

* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund -remainder of proceeds to be utilized on tax-deferred basis for acquisition of property with more apartment units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

