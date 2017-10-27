FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starlight U.S. Multi-Family No. 1 Value-Add Fund to acquire apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 12:44 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Starlight U.S. Multi-Family No. 1 Value-Add Fund to acquire apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Starlight Us Multi-family No. 1 Value Add Fund:

* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 1) Value-Add Fund to acquire apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia resulting in full deployment of initial public offering proceeds

* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - ‍has entered into an agreement to acquire a 50 pct interest in Landmark at Coventry Pointe​

* Starlight US Multi-Family No. 1 Value Add Fund - ‍upon acquisition of Coventry Pointe, fund will have fully deployed proceeds of initial public offering​

* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - ‍ agreed to purchase a 50 pct interest in coventry pointe unencumbered for purchase price of US$17.65 million​

* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - ‍in connection with acquisition of Coventry Pointe, fund has secured new financing​

* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - ‍new financing was secured for a three year term with two, one year extensions​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
