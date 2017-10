BRIEF-Stars Group Inc reports qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $0.56​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stars Group Inc:

* The Stars Group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly total revenue $305.3 million versus $ 285.8 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.35

* Revenues guidance for 2017 of $1,200 to $1,260 million remains unchanged

* Sees FY adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $1.94 to $2.13 is revised upward to $2.01 to $2.15

* ‍Full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $560 to $580 million remains unchanged​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share $0.56​