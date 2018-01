Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pro Kapital Grupp As:

* START OF CONSTRUCTION WORKS OF THE SEVENTH BUILDING OF KRISTINA HOUSES

* SAYS OÜ MARSI ELU AND NORDECON AS CONCLUDED CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF 4 RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS

* SAYS PLANNED COMPLETION OF WORKS IS APRIL 2019 AND PRICE OF CONSTRUCTION IS CA 2,8 MILLION EUR WITH VAT

* SAYS PLANNED REVENUE FROM 7TH BUILDING IS CA 5,1 MILLION EUROS WITH VAT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)