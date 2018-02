Feb 26 (Reuters) - ‍‍Starwood Capital:

* STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP ACQUIRES HILTON UK PORTFOLIO

* ‍‍STARWOOD CAPITAL - ‍STARWOOD GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY FUND XI BOUGHT 7 HILTON HOTELS IN THE UK FROM PARK HOTELS & RESORTS FOR £135 MILLION ‍​ Source text for Eikon: