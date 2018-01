Jan 24 (Reuters) - Starwood Property Trust Inc:

* STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES

* STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST INC - OFFERING $400 MILLION OF UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES DUE JANUARY 2021 IN A PRIVATE OFFERING

* STARWOOD PROPERTY - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY CASH AMOUNTS DUE ON OUTSTANDING 4.55% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: