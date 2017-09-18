FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starwood Waypoint Homes provides update related to hurricanes Irma and Harvey
September 18, 2017 / 10:50 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Starwood Waypoint Homes provides update related to hurricanes Irma and Harvey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Starwood Waypoint Homes

* Starwood waypoint homes provides update related to hurricanes Irma and Harvey

* Starwood waypoint homes - ‍has completed an initial evaluation of its properties in Houston impacted by Hurricane Harvey​

* Starwood Waypoint Homes - ‍specifically, 135 homes, or approximately 0.4 percent of company’s overall portfolio at June 30, 2017, incurred major flooding​

* Starwood Waypoint Homes - at this time, all of company’s offices are open, and leasing activity has resumed in all markets

* Starwood Waypoint Homes - ‍approximately 625 properties incurred some damage related to roofs or water intrusion, with majority being minor in nature​

* Starwood Waypoint Homes - company estimates total cost of repair for homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey to be less than $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

