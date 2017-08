Aug 14 (Reuters) - Starwood Waypoint Homes:

* Starwood Waypoint Homes - if deal is terminated under specified circumstances, invitation homes may be required to pay to Starwood a termination fee of $230 million

* Starwood Waypoint Homes - if deal is terminated, starwood may be required to pay to invitation homes a termination fee of $161 million