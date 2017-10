Oct 4 (Reuters) - State Auto Financial Corp

* State Auto Financial reports estimated third quarter 2017 catastrophe results

* Pre-Tax estimate of $56.1 million from impact of catastrophe losses on its Q3 2017 results

* State Auto Financial Corp - ‍no recoveries are expected from State Auto Group’s property catastrophe treaty​

* Estimate includes losses from hurricanes Harvey and Irma of $32.5 million and $23.0 million, respectively